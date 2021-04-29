Shopping cart found on top of Watkins Glen street sign

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department shared pictures on Facebook of a shopping cart that somehow ended up on top of a street sign downtown.

The cart was found on the corner of N. Franklin and Fourth Street on Wednesday morning. Police aren’t sure how the cart ended up on top of the sign, but they’re asking that whoever did it should not attempt it again.

Watkins Glen Police say the cart will be removed by the village’s electric company.

“Happy Wednesday. Take a right at the shopping cart. Stay safe.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire