Shenendehowa Central School District and Southern Adirondack Library System partner to bring more e-books to students

(NEWS10) – Shenendehowa Central School District and Southern Adirondack Library System (SALS) have teamed up to increase access to more ebooks and e-audiobooks for students. By combining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app, students can learn anytime, anywhere.

The app, called Sora, provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7.

“It is beneficial for our students to be able to search both the school library and public library’s online holdings through Sora with one simple login,” said Skano School Librarian Susan Kirby-LeMon. “By offering this feature, we’ve magically increased our collection to support all our learners! It will certainly help us foster their curiosity and love of reading. Additionally, information is power and it is demonstrating the importance of public libraries. I am hopeful our students will become lifelong users of these precious resources.”

“We at SALS are excited to provide students more access to reading opportunities,” said SALS Technology & Youth Services Librarian Jack Scott.

The Southern Adirondack Library System (SALS) is a voluntary association of 34 public libraries in Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

