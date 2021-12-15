Shark exhibit opens at American Museum of Natural History

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new exhibit opens Wednesday at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH). Take a big bite out of the Big Apple by visiting the sharks moving into Manhattan’s Upper West Side. 

The museum’s new shark exhibit features dozens of actual-size models of many types of sharks. They were created at the museum and range from 5 inches to 33 feet long.

Lauri Halderman is vice president for exhibitions at AMNH. She says, “This is the first temporary exhibit that has opened since the pandemic. We are thrilled to have a new exhibit and people can come check out the sharks.”

Fossils from the permanent collections are also on display, and there are several interactive exhibits. Find more information about the exhibit, which runs through Aug. 14, 2022.

