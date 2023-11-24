ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lawsuit has been filed against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo by a former aide, who accused him of groping her.

Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant in the executive chamber when Cuomo was governor, filed the lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act. The window to file a lawsuit closed at midnight on Thursday, and Commisso’s attorney filed the suit on Wednesday.

The lawsuit accuses Cuomo of unwanted sexual advances and groping her on two occasions: one in 2019 and the other in 2020. The suit also claims that when she reported the alleged incidents, then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul demoted Commisso to a position of answering phones in the lieutenant governor’s office. The lawsuit claims the demotion lead to ostracism, loss of overtime, and hurt her career.

Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin fired back at the accusation, telling NEWS10: “Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany County district attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation. Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail.”

Commisso’s criminal charges were dismissed by the DA’s office in January 2022; however, they described her as “credible” but felt they could not prove the case in court.

Commisso is one of 11 women to make allegations against Cuomo. Her lawsuit also names New York State and Judith Mogul, who was special counsel to Cuomo, as defendants.