ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Amtrak Northeast, severe weather has temporarily suspended service between New York City and Albany. The continued rain has affected the Metro-North Railroad.
Amtrak has not released any information regarding when the suspension should be lifted. They’ve provided the following information regarding what to do to stay informed.
- Call 800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change and cancelation fees will be waived.
- Visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak App for the latest information on train status.
- Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text messages at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts.
- Follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.
According to numerous reports on Amtrak’s Twitter page, the Adirondack and Ethan Allen lines are canceled today too.