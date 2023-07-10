ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Amtrak Northeast, severe weather has temporarily suspended service between New York City and Albany. The continued rain has affected the Metro-North Railroad.

Amtrak has not released any information regarding when the suspension should be lifted. They’ve provided the following information regarding what to do to stay informed.

Call 800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change and cancelation fees will be waived.

Visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak App for the latest information on train status.

Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text messages at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts.

Follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.

According to numerous reports on Amtrak’s Twitter page, the Adirondack and Ethan Allen lines are canceled today too.