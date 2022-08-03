COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has responded after an attack at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility. A series of inmate attacks took place that lead to at least 10 security personnel being injured, according to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

It began when one inmate was caught trying to sneak food out of the mess hall and became combative. The union said over a dozen inmates surrounded staff, and five of them attacked the officers.

Four officers were taken to local hospitals with injuries, and another four staff members stayed on duty. DOCCS issued the following statement to NEWS10: