COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has responded after an attack at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility. A series of inmate attacks took place that lead to at least 10 security personnel being injured, according to New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.
It began when one inmate was caught trying to sneak food out of the mess hall and became combative. The union said over a dozen inmates surrounded staff, and five of them attacked the officers.
Four officers were taken to local hospitals with injuries, and another four staff members stayed on duty. DOCCS issued the following statement to NEWS10:
“As the Department continues to battle a rise in violent conduct within its facilities, an incident Monday involving incarcerated individuals at Coxsackie Correctional Facility assaulting staff resulted in injuries to at least 10 security personnel who responded. Four staff members were taken to an outside hospital for further treatment with injuries ranging from head trauma to blood exposure and four staff members with pain and swelling remained on duty.
All staff injured during the incident have returned to work, except for one who has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering from a head injury.
As a result of this incident, a full frisk of the facility began Tuesday morning and the incident remains under investigation.
Violence such as this makes the work of the Department’s Prison Violence Task Force more crucial than ever to maintain the safety and security of our facilities. The Department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and any individuals found responsible for this incident will be disciplined and be referred for outside prosecution.”