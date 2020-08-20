Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A selfie by the September 11 Memorial

Paul and Michelle Connolly of Yorkshire, England take a selfie above the closed National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York on March 4, 2020. (AP / Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month.

The memorial plaza had been open to the public with social distancing restrictions since early July, but the museum remained closed, as did other cultural institutions.

The anniversary day re-opening will be reserved for families of those killed in the 2001 attack and the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

The public will be able to visit starting Sept. 12. Pandemic restrictions will be in effect, such as a limit of 25% of capacity, and a requirement to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

