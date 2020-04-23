Sentencing postponed to June for NXIVM defendant

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sentencing for one of the main defendants in the NXIVM case has been postponed.

Clare Bronfman, whose money funded much of the alleged cult’s expenses, including its legal fight, will be sentenced on June 25.

The heir to the Seagrams fortune pleaded guilty to charges of Conspiracy and Fraud. She faces up to 25 years in prison.

