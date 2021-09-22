Senator focuses on boosting appeal of upstate cities

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — One New York state senator’s initiative is focusing on the needs of eight cities in the Empire State to figure out how legislation could help beyond New York City.

It is called the “Regener8” tour and after stopping in Albany on Monday, it made a stop in Plattsburgh on Tuesday. Sen. Jeremy Cooney said they want to make these and other upstate cities a destination.

Roundtable discussions across the state have included issues like poverty, workforce development, child care, and education. “Not just for New Yorkers, but for citizens of our country from all over the place,” Cooney said. “Everyone is looking for safe and secure communities to raise their families.”

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said raising the quality of life needs to be a priority. “When you talk about workforce development, you talk about housing, transportation, infrastructure, downtown improvements,” Rosenquest said. “We are talking about a push-up of quality of life, not only for the city of Plattsburgh, but the region as well.”

State Sen. Daniel Stec was also part of the conversation. “There is a great opportunity here for us to make sure we are doing everything we can for our small cities,” he said. “It’s refreshing to hear colleagues point out that there’s more cities than New York City. It’s an important city, no doubt.”

One strategy for cities in Upstate New York is to focus on potential international appeal. “Having a strong relationship with Montreal and the province of Quebec,” Cooney said. “What are the opportunities with the new governor that can lend to creating a more vibrant economy?”

The next part of the tour will take place in Yonkers, then Binghamton and Utica. The Regener8 Tour is named for eight cities—of which Cooney has already visited Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.