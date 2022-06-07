NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday welcomed his second grandchild, a baby girl named after Eleanor Roosevelt. “Proud grandpa of six-pound 12-ounce Eleanor Alys!” Schumer tweeted Monday morning.

Eleanor is the second child of the senator’s daughter, Jessica, and her husband, Michael. She is named after Eleanor Roosevelt, the former first lady and human rights activist from New York, as well as one of her paternal great-grandmothers named Alys. “We’re so happy to welcome her to the family!” wrote Schumer on Twitter.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who became a grandmother in May, quickly responded with a Tweet of her own. “Congratulations, Majority Leader, and welcome, Eleanor!” the Governor wrote. “I’m sure one day she will follow in the footsteps of her namesake, but for now: sleeping, eating, and plenty of time with Grandpa Chuck.”

Eleanor is Schumer’s second grandchild. The senator first became a grandpa in 2018, when Jessica and Michael welcomed a baby boy, Noah, who turned three-years-old in November.