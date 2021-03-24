Schumer announces rent assistance as eviction moratorium expiration looms

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Sen. Charles Schumer announced that New York state will receive more than one billion dollars in emergency rental assistance, as part of the American rescue plan. The announcement comes ahead of the end of the federal eviction moratorium set to expire on March 31.

The New York Senator announced that the new assistance comes on top of the previous $1 billion secured in the emergency COVID-19 package in December. Rental assistance can be used to cover past-due rent, as well as future rent payments and utility expenses, including internet.

Counties in New York State will see over 5% of the $20 billion national pot designated for rental assistance.

Schumer’s office did not describe how to rent assistance is disbursed.

Below is a breakdown of total funds and counties receiving them.