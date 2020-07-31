Senator battling breast cancer surprised by colleagues

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Senate Republicans came together Friday to help support a colleague who just announced she’s battling breast cancer.

They wanted to let her know she’s not alone, so they set up a “Sue-prise” for Sen. Sue Serino.

The special moment was organized by Senate Republican Leader Robb Ortt and his colleagues. Each wore a special shirt with #SerinoStrong.

Serino, who is going through radiation treatments five days a week, made the trip to Albany to stand up for her district in the Hudson Valley, when she was brought to tears by the support she received.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga