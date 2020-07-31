Senator battling breast cancer surprised by colleagues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Senate Republicans came together Friday to help support a colleague who just announced she’s battling breast cancer.

They wanted to let her know she’s not alone, so they set up a “Sue-prise” for Sen. Sue Serino.

The special moment was organized by Senate Republican Leader Robb Ortt and his colleagues. Each wore a special shirt with #SerinoStrong.

Serino, who is going through radiation treatments five days a week, made the trip to Albany to stand up for her district in the Hudson Valley, when she was brought to tears by the support she received.

