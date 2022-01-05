Senate Republicans release ‘Take Back New York’ 2022 agenda

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate Republican Conference has officially released its “Take Back New York” 2022 legislative agenda. The agenda includes growing local and state economies, improving public safety and helping middle-class families.

“Democrat One-Party Rule has been nothing short of a disaster for New York State. From escalating taxes to blatant pro-criminal policies and extreme government overreach, it’s become harder than ever to live in our communities — something reflected in the growing exodus of our fellow New Yorkers. It’s more vital than ever, for them, that we take back our state from out-of-touch politicians and restore some sanity and common sense to our government. Take Back New York 2022 is the first step in accomplishing that and restoring our reputation as the Empire State,” said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

If enacted, the agenda would:

Repeal bail reform, support law enforcement and crime victims, as well as expanding and ensuring access to a quality education for children

Make New York more affordable by cutting taxes and enacting a series of measures that lower childcare and the day-to-day cost of living

Develop a strong workforce through training and development programs, and a commitment to family farms

Improve the business climate and expand economic opportunity by cutting regulations, investing in physical infrastructure and broadband statewide, and moving toward a cleaner energy future

Ensure security for vulnerable populations by securing funding for veterans, providing needed resources to seniors and their caregivers, combating the opioid crisis and better treating mental wellness

Restore accountability to the state government

“It’s been pointed out that over 319,000 New Yorkers rolled out of the state in the past year. New York has the dubious distinction of being number one in outmigration. Our Senate Republican plan provides the agenda change to incentivize New Yorkers to stay and the opportunity for individuals and families to come and grow New York’s population,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

For more details on the “Take Back New York” 2022 agenda, you can visit the New York State Senate website.