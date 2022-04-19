BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer paid another visit to Buffalo Monday morning in wake of the efforts to save USS The Sullivans. While here, Schumer was joined by a number of local leaders, including Mayor Byron Brown.

It’s been a difficult sight for many. Late last week, the World War II-era ship, which saw action all the way through the mid-60s, started to partially sink.

Named after the five Sullivan brothers who were killed in World War II, the historic vessel has been a draw for visitors at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Since it started going underwater, crews have been working around the clock to keep it afloat.

“We cannot let the Sullivans’ stories sink into the abyss,” Schumer said.

Naval Park President Paul Marzello says stabilizing the ship and removing contaminants are two of the top priorities in this mission.

“She is a gift to Buffalo, New York,” Marzello said during a conference this past weekend. “And she represents the courage and the honor and the commitment, of not only the five Sullivan boys who that ship is named after, but the thousands of veterans that have served this country.”

Marzello is committed to saving the ship. Before it started sinking, the plan was to continue fixing it this week. Work to fix it had begun in August but stopped two months later.

Schumer proposed a three-part plan to help crews:

Work on securing federal funding. Call on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work with local officials on remaining cleanup issues. Push for major increases to the National Maritime Heritage Grant Program in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Support to save USS The Sullivans has come from all over the world, including at least 25 states and seven countries. If you’d like to make a donation, click or tap here.

Schumer’s full press conference and a photo gallery can be seen below.