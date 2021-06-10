Schumer’s semiconductor bill could mean big things for Mohawk Valley

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Sen. Chuck Schumer’s United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is expected to pass in the Senate this week with bipartisan support, which could mean big things for the Mohawk Valley.

“We’re very thankful for senator Schumer and his work to get the federal funding and hopefully we’ll be able to take advantage of that for additional customers at the site,” said Jennifer Waters, VP of Business Development & Communications at Mohawk Valley EDGE.

If passed, the legislation would strengthen the American semiconductor industry and manufacturing base, and help America compete against countries like China, by providing more than $50 billion over five years to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing. This money could help businesses like CREE expand, or help recruit new tenants to the remaining million square feet available on the Marcy Nanocenter land.

“We know that domestic supply chain is really important,” Waters said. “So we want to make sure we do everything we can to promote this area and the Marcy nano center as a place for semiconductor manufacturing for many years to come.”