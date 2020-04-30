Schumer pushing for firefighter staffing grants

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing for the federal government to fast track grants for Upstate New York firefighters.

Schumer wants the Department of Homeland Security to waive spending restrictions on its upcoming staffing grants cycle to help departments avoid layoffs. Specifically, Schumer wants the department to lessen the cost-share requirements on the grant to allow more federal funds to be used to pay firefighters.

He said:

“These understaffed, overworked, courageous firefighters deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”

