Schumer: New York colleges getting $2.6B in COVID relief

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a breakdown of funds from the American Rescue Plan that are going to colleges and universities in New York. Public, private, and proprietary institutions of higher education stand to receive roughly $2.6 billion, Schumer said.

“As New York’s colleges, universities, and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome. In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, New York’s higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation—and we simply can’t let that happen,” Sen. Schumer said.

According to Schumer, proprietary schools will use their awards to provide financial aid grants. Public and nonprofit schools, on the other hand, will use half of their funding for emergency financial aid grants to help students get back to class safely. They’ll support basic student needs like housing, food, and healthcare.

For those public and nonprofit schools, the other half supports student support activities and institutional costs like payroll, lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and faculty and staff training.

Check out an estimated breakdown of grant totals by region, followed by the specific Capital Region institutions receiving funding:

Region Grant totals Capital Region $152,442,000 Southern Tier $161,998,000 Western New York $204,258,000 Hudson Valley $219,696,000 Rochester-Finger Lakes $163,842,000 Central New York $116,562,000 Mohawk Valley $68,764,000 North Country $64,991,000 Long Island $257,676,000 New York City $1,207,644,000 Total $2,617,873,000

Albany County

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences $2,360,000 Albany Law School $334,000 Albany Medical College $563,000 Albany Schoharie Schenectady Saratoga BOCES Practic $1,127,000 College of Saint Rose $9,263,000 Excelsior College $2,726,000 Maria College $2,393,000 Mildred Elley $1,067,000 New School Center for Media $29,000 St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing $302,000 State University of New York at Albany $44,087,000 Siena College $6,853,000

Columbia County

Columbia-Greene Community College $3,203,000

Dutchess County

Bard College $5,227,000 Culinary Institute of America $7,909,000 Dutchess BOCES School of Practical Nursing $748,000 Dutchess Community College $12,767,000 Marist College $9,219,000 Unification Theological Seminary $52,000 Vassar College $4,871,000

Fulton County

SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College $5,268,000

Herkimer County

SUNY Office of to Herkimer County Community College $5,264,000 Herkimer County BOCES Practical Nursing Program $342,000

Rensselaer County

Hudson Valley Community College $18,480,000 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute $13,563,000 Russell Sage College $4,895,000 Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing $343,000

Saratoga County

Skidmore College $4,152,000 SUNY Empire State College $14,170,000

Schenectady County

Ellis Medicine, The Belanger School of Nursing $202,000 Schenectady County Community College $9,173,000 Union College $3,033,000 Modern Welding School $47,000

Schoharie County

SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology at Cobleskil $7,583,000

Ulster County

Yeshiva of Ocean $98,000 Ulster County BOCES School of Practical Nursing $214,000 SUNY New Paltz $18,954,000 SUNY Ulster $5,170,000

Warren County

Word of Life Bible Institute $1,503,000 Adirondack Community College $8,532,000

Washington County