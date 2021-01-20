Schumer, Gillibrand deliver $1.4B for NY colleges, universities as part of COVID relief package

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senator Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced an additional $1.4 billion in federal funding for New York state’s private, public, and proprietary institutions of higher education. This money is allocated to the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).

The funding is in addition to federal funding already allocated from the CARES Act in March.

Schumer and Gillibrand said that public and non-profit schools will be able to use their awards for financial aid grants to students, student support activities, and to cover a variety of institutional costs. These costs include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, faculty and staff trainings, and payroll. Proprietary schools must use their awards exclusively to provide financial aid grants to students.

The DOE specified that allocations to institutions were based on a formula that includes the relative shares of Federal Pell Grant recipients, the relative shares of non-Pell Grant recipients, and the relative shares of Federal Pell and non-Pell Grant recipients exclusively enrolled in distance education prior to the coronavirus emergency.