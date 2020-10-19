Schumer demands federal officials release billions for COVID testing

New York News

by: Daryl Matthews

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) — Leaders in New York say there are billions of dollars just sitting around and not being used towards the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to release money for proper contact tracing and more testing supplies.

The minority leader is asking the government to make funds available for state and local covid-19 relief.

Schumer’s demands come as covid numbers spike in several areas of the country and NYS.

We’re demanding that the feds release it. And despite a very divided White House and Leader McConnell, this is something that doesn’t take any legislation. With the flick of a pen HHS could send the money to New York State, New York City, for more testing and more tracing.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, New York Senate Minority leader (D)

Schumer said health and human services are sitting on nine billion dollars that could go toward testing and tracing efforts.

