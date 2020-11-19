Schumer calls to reverse cuts to Nathan Littauer Hospital

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sole hospital in Fulton County, Nathan Littauer, stands to lose as much as $4.6 million over the next 10 years, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sen. Schumer wants to immediately kill those potentially devastating cuts.

Unless Congress acts, a vital federal program is scheduled to be slashed by billions on December 11, which would effectively defund Nathan Littauer. Schumer says he’s “sounding the alarm,” calling on Congress to reverse the cuts as soon as possible.

The Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) program is set to be slashed by $4 billion on December 11. Schumer says that no state will lose more funding than New York, with nearly $6 billion in projected losses over the next decade. According to Schumer, cuts in the Capital Region mean that, over the coming decade:

Nathan Littauer Hospital stands to lose $4,658,800

Albany Medical Center Hospital stands to lose $9,026,100

Ellis Medicine stands to lose $8,527,100

Samaritan Hospital stands to lose $11,602,800

Saratoga Hospital stands to lose $4,828,500

St. Mary’s Healthcare stands to lose $2,687,900

St. Peter’s Hospital stands to lose $8,224,200

Columbia Memorial Hospital stands to lose $3,344,900

Glens Falls Hospital stands to lose $5,264,500

Cuts to the Medicaid DSH program are expected to short New York Hospitals billions. Medicaid DSH was designed to help hospitals with low-income and uninsured patients, allowing them to offer treatment even without full payment on outstanding invoices. Schumer says reducing the budget so drastically risks access to life-saving services and medical expertise for thousands of Fulton County residents in rural communities.

“Hospitals like Nathan Littauer Hospital operate on razor-thin margins, even when there isn’t a public health crisis going on, with every single dollar making a huge difference,” Sen. Schumer said. “Now, especially with COVID cases rising again in Upstate New York, they know this hospital is a lifeline for the community, and do their work because they believe that everyone deserves access to world-class health care, no matter how much money they have or where they come from.”