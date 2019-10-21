Schumer calls for grease trap regulation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the tragic death of a toddler who fell into a restaurant grease trap near Rochester, lawmakers want new regulations to make sure it never happens again.

Bryce Raynor, 3, died in July when he walked over a grease trap at a Tim Horton’s restaurant and fell inside. Last week, OSHA fined the owner of the restaurant more than $8,600 for two code violations.

Still, Sen. Chuck Schumer said there are loopholes that need to be closed. He was joined Monday by Bryce’s mother, Tenitia Cullum, in Rochester.

“Beautiful Sadie Andrews left her family too soon to an unsecure grease trap in October 2017. My son, Bryce Raynor, left his family too soon to an unsecure great trap in July of 2019. So for them, I will take on something bigger than myself and I will do everything possible until this is on the president’s desk.”

Schumer is calling for all grease trap covers to be secured by a padlock or constructed of round cast iron to prevent unauthorized access; all covers must be capable of supporting at least twice the maximum intended load that it could encounter at any given time; and all grease traps must contain a backup device that would prevent someone from falling in should the cover fail.