Schumer becomes first Senate Majority Leader born in New York

In this Jan. 12, 2021, photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senator Schumer marked a milestone for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night.

Senator Charles Schumer officially became the United States Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday, Jan. 20, following the swearing in of three new democratic Senators from Georgia and California; Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Vice President Kamala Harris’ successor, Alex Padilla.

This transitioned Senator Schumer to the highest position in the U.S. Senate; making him the first New York born Senate Majority Leader in the history of the country.

Senator Schumer addressed the Senate with remarks, hitting on his past.

He said “as President Biden said in his inaugural address, ‘Don’t tell me things can’t change.'”

Adding, “as the son of an exterminator and a homemaker and a descendant of Holocaust victims, I’m thinking about my family and how remarkable it is that a kid from Brooklyn could grow up to lead the U.S. Senate I intend to honor that trust placed in me with all of my energy and with joy.”

This transition of the role of Senator Majority Leader from Senator Mitch McConnell to Senator Charles Schumer took place on Jan. 20, hours after the 46th Presidential administration was sworn into office.