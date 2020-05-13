Video Updates from Officials

Schumer and Gillibrand announce $16M in upstate coronavirus funding, Tonko points to potential $1B more

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly $17 million in emergency federal funding for coronavirus testing in upstate New York on Wednesday, and Rep. Paul Tonko identified $1.3 billion in the House’s proposed Heroes Act that would be earmarked for the region.

The $16,790,380 announced by Schumer and Gillibrand will expand testing capacity for health centers, and comes from the Department of Health and Human Services. Of that total, $2,241,012 will support programs in the greater Capital Region:

Schenectady Family Health ServicesSchenectady County$384,439
Whitney M. Young, Jr., Health CenterAlbany and Rensselaer Counties$407,089
Hudson Headwaters Health NetworkWarren County$1,449,484

On the other hand, Tonko’s funding is only potential, included as part of a proposed $3 trillion House bailout bill that Republicans have signaled they will not back.

Referred to as the Heroes Act, the bill includes funding for first responder pay, relief for workers and families, and also provides for expanded testing, contact tracing, and treatment. Unlike the funding announced by Schumer and Gillibrand, which goes toward health care organizations, Tonko focuses on funding that would go toward local governments.

Tonko says nearly $50 billion would fund counties and municipalities throughout the state, while $1.3 billion would head to the five upstate counties in his district: Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Montgomery.

Fiscal Year 2020Albany County$341,500,000
Fiscal Year 2021Albany County$170,700,000
Fiscal Year 2020Montgomery County$30,700,000
Fiscal Year 2021Montgomery County$15,300,000
Fiscal Year 2020Rensselaer County$164,200,000
Fiscal Year 2021Rensselaer County$82,100,000
Fiscal Year 2020Saratoga County$134,500,000
Fiscal Year 2021Saratoga County$67,200,000
Fiscal Year 2020Schenectady County$201,300,000
Fiscal Year 2021Schenectady County$100,600,000

A Wednesday press release from Tonko did not cover what might be apportioned to Greene, Columbia, Fulton, Warren, and Washington Counties under the Heroes Act.

