Schools looking at how transportation will change in the fall

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts across New York State are in the preliminary stages of trying to figure out what school will look like in the fall.

For starters, every school day begins and ends with a ride on the school bus, and figuring out how to social distance on a school bus is presenting its own set of issues.

Many of the ideas being thrown around include sitting every other seat, staggered schedules, Plexiglas or more buses for less students on board. A final decision is not being made, yet, because districts are waiting on guidance from the state, but more buses is not an option for most districts because of the expense.

“Transportation is a huge issue for us because we transport so many students to school, so if we’re limited to 15 kids on a bus, that makes it almost impractical to do,” Shenendehowa CSD Superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson said.

“We’re also dealing with a population of employees who are older,” NY School Bus Contractors Association Spokeswoman Nicole Epstein said. “Drivers are usually retired; this is usually their second career. So they’re definitely more of the vulnerable population. So there’s also concern in the industry how many drivers are we going to have coming back?”

Monday was the first meeting for the New York State Department of Education Reopening Task Force. There will be another meeting specific to plans for Capital Region schools on June 22.

