Schenectady offering in-person vaccine appointment assistance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is offering in-person assistance to residents who are struggling to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Staff at the Karen B. Johnson (Central) library on Clinton Street are on hand to help residents navigate various vaccine sites from February 26.

Workstations will be set up in the library’s McChesney Room Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Appointments are not available or required.

Schenectady County Legislature Deputy Chair, Philip Fields, outlined how daunting finding an appointment can be for those without internet access, and says they will work with the community “to find appointments for individuals wherever they are available.”

don’t have reliable internet access. Until Schenectady County receives an increased allotment of vaccine doses and can accommodate more residents closer to home, we will work with our community to find appointments for individuals wherever they are available, and able to travel to.” Philip Fields, Deputy Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature

Individuals who live in zip codes 12304, 12305, 12307 and 12308, and are eligible to receive a vaccine, can sign up for an appointment at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.

The county and library will be enforcing COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing.

Additionally, from March 1, laptops will be available for residents who wish to book vaccination appointments at the Bornt (948 State Street, Schenectady 12307) and Mont Pleasant (1036 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303) Branch libraries during normal curbside pickup hours.

Bornt’s hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mont Pleasant’s hours are: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.