Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Schenectady officials reported two more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the county to 94. Both of the deceased were women in their 80s.

The county is also reporting 141 new confirmed positive cases. Schenectady is now dealing with 845 active cases, up from 826 on Wednesday. Of the current active cases, 82 people currently require treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 602 people are currently in quarantine following a coronavirus exposure. The total number of people in isolation, which includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is 1,162.

Schenectady County has also announced the launch of a new “Isolation Toolkit” which allows residents who have tested positive to begin the contact tracing process while they wait for a call from the Public Health Department.

Alongside help in identifying their close contacts, the toolkit provides isolation information and guidance positive individuals can use to keep themselves and others safe.

“As public health’s focus transitions more towards vaccine distribution, we need the community’s help more than ever to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you or someone you know tests positive, we ask that you access the new toolkit and start identifying those around you that may have been exposed. Working together we can keep our friends and families safe.” Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman

Public health officials say an increase in calls and emails from residents looking to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment has made it difficult to conduct contact tracing, and daily isolation and quarantine follow-ups.

To streamline communications, residents who have questions about isolation or

quarantine are asked to access the toolkit at first before calling.



Residents who still have questions or need to request official paperwork can call (518) 386-2824 and select option 4, before leaving a detailed message.