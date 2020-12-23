Schenectady County coronavirus update

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials have confirmed 119 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The new positives bring the total number of active cases in the county to 803.

Officials say 76 people are currently being treated for the virus at Ellis hospital.

A total of 1,029 people are in quarantine following a potential exposure. The number of people in Isolation is 1,161, this includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

