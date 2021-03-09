SBA: New York has 2nd-most approved PPP dollars in 2021

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Trailing after the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), 159,782 loans have been approved in New York, guaranteeing over $1.3 billion. That’s the second-largest amount of net approved PPP dollars for 2021 and the fourth-largest number of PPP loans to have received a federal guarantee.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA), newest PPP report, released on Monday, shows that over 2.4 million loans have been granted nationwide, guaranteeing over $156.2 billion for small businesses across the country. The 2021 Paycheck Protection Program began on January 11, and Monday’s report shows approvals up to March 7.

According to the SBA, the average 2021 PPP loan size is continuing to drop. It’s now $68,000. The Administration stated that this “analysis showing the current round of PPP is successfully reaching smaller borrowers.”

A summary of 2021 Paycheck Protection Program approvals through March 7 is detailed below:

First Draw Loans Loans Approved Net Dollars Average Loan Size Lender Count Total First Draw Loans 804,128 $17,399,482,515 $21,638 5,006 First Draw Loans with 10 or fewer employees 781,742 $12,418,729,030 $15,886 4,985 First Draw Loans LMI & Less than $250K 205,101 $3,858,589,782 $18,813 3,964

Second Draw Loans Loans Approved Net Dollars Average Loan Size Lender Count Total Second Draw Loans 1,604,977 $147,551,068,317 $91,933 5,159 Second Draw Loans with 10 or fewer employees 1,212,252 $39,580,435,699 $32,650 5,137 Second Draw Loans LMI & Less than $250K 340,104 $17,094,307,234 $50,262 4,448

Additionally, the SBA published a new COVID Relief Program Report which includes data as of March 4. The report highlighted:

Over 2.3 million PPP loans have been approved during the newest round of the program in 2021

Average loan size is $69,610

Approximately 32% of the total 2020 PPP loan volume have completed the Forgiveness process

Over 99% of loan value has been forgiven on those who have completed the forgiveness process

$200.2 billion have been approved across 3.7 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans

78% of all EIDLs are less than $100,000 and ret ail trade accounts for approximately 15% of all EIDL lending

Industries supported by the PPP include accommodation, food service, construction, professional, health and social assistance, and scientific and technical services. The full March, 8 PPP report is available online.