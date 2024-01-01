SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was below freezing in Saratoga Springs, but that didn’t stop some people from starting the New Year off and running…literally.

The First Day 5K race in Saratoga Springs took place around noon. 23-year-old Cameron Davis of Delmar crossed the finish line first, in second came his training partner 49-year-old Nick Conway of Albany.

“Did you think you were going to win?” asked NEWS 10’s Zion Decoteau.

“I knew that my training partner Nick over here was someone that would be around my fitness [level]. I wasn’t sure who else was going to show up, and I like to win” Cameron replied.

“We were training hard so we figured we would do well, but you never know who shows up. There’s a lot of talented runners here” added Conway.

As for Conway’s athletic wear on this sub-freezing day:

“You want to feel light in fast but I probably should’ve worn a shirt today,” said the shirtless runner wearing only shorts.

Charles Woodruff of Fleet Feet who sponsors the event said the race’s popularity is growing as fast as the runners.

“We had 630 people last year, just under 800 participants this year so it’s growing nicely so we think this is going to be a real thing as the years go by.”

The bigger the event, the better for business says Todd Shimkus. The Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President traded in a suit and tie for runner’s wear, getting in on the action himself.

“The 5K is part of the New Year’s fest. We started on Friday so we’ve made it into a whole weekend of activities” sah Shimkus.

“It’s great for the economy. People are staying at the hotels participating in events last night, coming out for running today” he added.

What’s next for the champion?

“Just getting out there and enjoying myself kind of working out with people if I feel I’m fit, I’ll sign up for races,” said Davis.

Runners and spectators alike were treated to hot chocolate after that frigid race.