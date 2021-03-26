Saratoga deputies given award for ‘saving man’s life’

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Saratoga Sheriff’s Deputies received the “Life Saving Award” after their actions saved the life of a 50-year-old Wilton man. Deputies Kyle Basta, Jared Gardner, and Samuel Speziale were given the award by Sheriff Zurlo on March 26.

The deputies performed CPR and used a defibrillator on the man after responding to an EMS call on March 12. The 50-year-old was unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived.

Following two shocks from the defibrillator, the man regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and returned home.

The three deputies will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony which will be

held later in 2021.