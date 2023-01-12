Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Rep. George Santos has been under fire for weeks over fabrications he made during his run for Congress. A copy of his resume was obtained by NEWS10’s sister station in New York City, and it illustrates some of those false claims.

In the resume, Santos claims to have graduated summa cum laude from Baruch College with a 3.9 grade point average. The phony entry states he was in the “Top 1%” of his class.

He’s since admitted to lying about having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College. The resume also details an MBA from New York University, but Santos admitted to the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said.

That resume also includes years of employment at Citi Group and months at Goldman Sachs. Per Santos’ resume, he worked as an asset manager associate at Citi Group from early 2011 until the start of 2014. In reality, he did not work for Citi Group.

A copy of page one of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News) A copy of page two of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)

Santos was also never employed by Goldman Sachs, though he wrote on his resume that he worked at the financial company as a project manager from January of 2017 until August of that year. Santos claimed there was “2X revenue growth” during his made-up time at the company. The resume notes he “developed and managed a new sales strategy for the department.”

Santos has since admitted to lying about working for those companies, telling the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

Santos is facing a potential investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the false statements he’s made. The representative has been pressured to resign because of the lies, but has refused to step down.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I will NOT resign!”