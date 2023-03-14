ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara introduces a bill to increase the maximum speed limit for certain roadways to 70 mph. The bill allows the commissioner of the department of transportation to increase the speed limit on state roadways that meet department criteria for the new maximum speed.
New York has had the speed limit of 65 mph since 1995. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 43 states already have speed limits on some roads over 65 mph. Santabarbara comments, “My bill will bring New York in line with the vast majority of other states that already have speed limits of 70 miles per hour or higher,” “The fact is technology has changed and more people are comfortable driving at a higher speed on the highway. We have better roads and modern engineering that has made today’s cars safer and easier to drive. This small change to our state’s speed limit would acknowledge those advancements and adjust to what most drivers comfortably drive at on major roadways across the country.”
Under Santabarbara’s bill, NYS routes that could have 70 mph speed limits upon approval by the Thruway Authority or the state Department of Transportation are:
- The Southern Tier expressway from east of the Town of Lowman in Chemung County, generally westerly to the Pennsylvania border; and from the Chemung interchange to state Route 26
- Interstate 81 from the Pennsylvania border in Broome County to the interchange with state Route 12 in Jefferson County.
- The Adirondack Northway portion of I-87 from the interchange with Crescent Road in Saratoga County to the province of Quebec
- Interstate 88 from the interchange with state Route 369 in Broome County to the interchange with I-90 in Schenectady County
- Interstate 390, known as the Genesee Expressway, from the interchange with the Southern Tier Expressway in Steuben County to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County
- Interstate 490 from I-90 exit 45 in Ontario County to the city of Rochester in Monroe County and from I-90 exit 47 in Genesee County to the city of Rochester
- Interstate 590 from the interchange with I-390 in Monroe County, to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County
- Route 17 from the interchange with state Route 394 to the Pennsylvania border
- Interstate 481 from the southerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County
- State Route 481 from the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the City of Fulton in Oswego County
- Interstate 90 from exit 8 in Rensselaer County, then generally easterly to the interchange with the Berkshire section of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway
- Interstate 690, from the City of Syracuse and Town of Geddes border, then generally westerly to the interchange with the New York State Thruway
- State Route 690, from the interchange with the Thruway, then generally westerly to its intersection with state Route 48 in the Town of Lysander
- State Route 695, from the interchange with I-690, about 2.3 miles to the interchange with state Route 5
- State Route 5 from the interchange with state Route 695 about 5 miles to the interchange with state Route 174 in the Town of Camillus
- Route 531 from the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County to the interchange with Route 36 in Monroe County
- U.S. Route 219, from the interchange with Armor Duells Road in the Town of Orchard Park, then southerly to the interchange with state Route 39 in the Town of Concord