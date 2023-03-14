ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara introduces a bill to increase the maximum speed limit for certain roadways to 70 mph. The bill allows the commissioner of the department of transportation to increase the speed limit on state roadways that meet department criteria for the new maximum speed.

New York has had the speed limit of 65 mph since 1995. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 43 states already have speed limits on some roads over 65 mph. Santabarbara comments, “My bill will bring New York in line with the vast majority of other states that already have speed limits of 70 miles per hour or higher,” “The fact is technology has changed and more people are comfortable driving at a higher speed on the highway. We have better roads and modern engineering that has made today’s cars safer and easier to drive. This small change to our state’s speed limit would acknowledge those advancements and adjust to what most drivers comfortably drive at on major roadways across the country.”

Under Santabarbara’s bill, NYS routes that could have 70 mph speed limits upon approval by the Thruway Authority or the state Department of Transportation are: