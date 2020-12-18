Santa makes special visit to the NICU at Sisters Hospital in Buffalo

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Santa and his helper are spreading holiday cheer to Sisters Hospital’s tiniest patients. Each year Santa makes a special visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“I think that it makes you realize how important these little things are to everyone,” said nurse Kerri Dekdebrun, who played the role of an elf.

Because of the pandemic, it’s not the usual interaction Santa would have with the patients when they pose for their photo.

“Even though we’re not able to go around and hold each baby and get a very up close picture with them, we’re still able to look through the glass and get a picture that way,” Dekdedrun said. “I think it’ll still be a really cute moment.”

Both Santa and his helper are nurses at Sisters and say they appreciate this unique chance to visit their patients.

“We work nights, so a lot of times we don’t see much families. So it’s nice for me to come in and meet some of the families for the first time,” said Stefan Harasymiw who dressed up as Santa.

Both nurses say this is a stressful time for families not only because of the pandemic but because they’re child is in the NICU.

“I think it just reminds us to appreciate the little things,” Dekdedrun said. “I think people were really upset thinking that this wasn’t going to happen this year and we were able to pull through and make it happen.”