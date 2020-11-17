Salvation Army red kettles returning with new technology

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday campaign is returning to Crossgates Mall this holiday season but with a little bit of a twist.

All kettles will have technology like Apple Pay and Google Pay in an attempt to minimize physical contact when making donations. The kettles will also be routinely cleaned and sanitized.

Last year, the Red Kettle campaign generated nearly $4 million in donations at malls across New York State.

The 11 properties across New York and the exact dates of their red kettle campaigns are as follows: