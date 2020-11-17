Salvation Army red kettles returning with new technology

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday campaign is returning to Crossgates Mall this holiday season but with a little bit of a twist.
All kettles will have technology like Apple Pay and Google Pay in an attempt to minimize physical contact when making donations. The kettles will also be routinely cleaned and sanitized.
Last year, the Red Kettle campaign generated nearly $4 million in donations at malls across New York State.
The 11 properties across New York and the exact dates of their red kettle campaigns are as follows:
• Crossgates in Albany, NY – November through December 24
• Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY – November through December 24
• Palisades Center in West Nyack, NY – November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 21-24
• Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie – November through December 24
• Salmon Run in Watertown, NY – November 20th through December 24
• Sangertown Square in New Hartford, NY – November 26 through December 24
• Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY – November 6 through December 24
• Champlain Center in Plattsburgh, NY – November 3 through December 24
• Aviation Mall in Queensbury, NY – November 3 through December 24
• Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY – November 9 through December 24
