ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army is joining forces across New York State to encourage people to consider donating $20 on December 20, as a last-minute push for the 2022 Red Kettle fundraiser. As of Monday, the Salvation Army Empire State Division has raised about half of its $3.75 million goal for the Red Kettles this year.

With just over a week until Christmas, a $20 donation at a local Red Kettle from individuals across the region would make a huge difference to help “Love Beyond” for those who need it this year, according to a spokesperson for The Salvation Army.

Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Empire State Division, donations to Red Kettles across the Empire State Division are trending down compared to last year’s numbers. But, while donations are down, The Salvation Army remains confident in the community’s ability to come together and help the organization meet its Red Kettle goal this Christmas.

“The need is great for struggling families and individuals, particularly during the holiday season. So, we are counting on the kindness of our local communities to come out to a Red Kettle and donate a $20 bill,” said Major Stoops. “It will go a long way to help make Christmas bright for many of our community’s less fortunate families.”