Saint Rose ending some academic program amid financial troubles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose is discontinuing over a dozen academic programs in an effort to help the school address financial challenges.

The Saint Rose Board of Trustees agreed to a plan that will reduce academic expenses by $5.97 million, including the closure of 16 bachelor’s degrees, six master’s degrees, and three certificate programs. The school said ending the programs is “part of a multi-year financial plan for the College’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Students who are currently enrolled in the eliminated programs will be able to finish their degrees and will receive individualized degree completion plans. No new students will be enrolled in the programs scheduled for closure.

The programs approved for closure by the board of trustees are:

Undergraduate programs:

Art

Design Media Arts (BS) Graphic Design (BFA) Studio Art (BFA) Studio Art (BS)

Music

Music (BA) Music Performance (BM) Music Education K-12 (BS)

Mathematics

Mathematics (BA) Mathematics: Adolescence Education (BS and BS/MSED in Special Education)

Science and Technology

Biology-Cytotechnology (BS) Biology: Adolescence Education (BS and BS/MSED in Special Education) Chemistry (BS) Medical Technology (BS) Information Technology (BS and BS/MS)

Business

Financial Planning (BS and BS/MBA) Business Economics (BS)

Concentrations

Business Administration: Financial Planning Concentration

Business Administration: Accounting and Audit Concentration

Master’s degrees:

Education

Higher Ed Leadership and Administration (MSED) College Student Services Administration (MSED) Literacy grade 5-12 (MSED) Literacy birth-12 grade (MSED)

Business and Technology

Business Analytics (MS) Information Technology (MS)

Advanced certificates

Financial Planning Advanced Certificate Literacy birth-grade 12 Advanced Certificate Quality Control in Higher Education Advanced Certificate

The eliminated programs impact 10% of undergraduate students and 4% of the graduate students. The school said many of the programs have declining or historically low enrollment, or they cost more to maintain than they generated revenue.

Earlier this year, Saint Rose made $8 million in administrative and staff expense reductions, including layoffs, salary reductions, and freezing the staff pension plan.

The program closures will eliminate 33 of the College’s 151 full-time tenured and tenure-track faculty positions in December 2021. In addition, eight full-time visiting faculty on annual contracts will not be renewed.

to learn more about the program closures.