Rochester tightens restrictions after COVID-19 orange zone designation

by: James Battaglia

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is tightening COVID-19 safety restrictions in light of Monroe County’s orange zone designation.

Portions of the city fall into the COVID-19 orange zone, which goes into effect Wednesday, November 25. At that time, all R-Center Learning Labs will close.

Beginning Monday, November 30, nine R-Centers and 15 RCSD schools will become meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

These meal distribution sites will open at 8:30 a.m. and close 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams Street
  • Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell Street
  • Edgerton, 41 Backus Street
  • Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue
  • Flint Street, 271 Flint Street
  • David Gantt, 700 North Street
  • Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 North Clinton Avenue
  • Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue

During this time, in-person programs at Rochester R-Centers will be suspended. The Roc City Skatepark will also be closed.

You can check the city’s COVID-19 operations at any time through this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

