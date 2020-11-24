Rochester tightens restrictions after COVID-19 orange zone designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is tightening COVID-19 safety restrictions in light of Monroe County’s orange zone designation.
Portions of the city fall into the COVID-19 orange zone, which goes into effect Wednesday, November 25. At that time, all R-Center Learning Labs will close.
Beginning Monday, November 30, nine R-Centers and 15 RCSD schools will become meal distribution sites. Grab-and-go meals will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
These meal distribution sites will open at 8:30 a.m. and close 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:
- Adams Street, 85 Adams Street
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
- Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell Street
- Edgerton, 41 Backus Street
- Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue
- Flint Street, 271 Flint Street
- David Gantt, 700 North Street
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 North Clinton Avenue
- Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue
During this time, in-person programs at Rochester R-Centers will be suspended. The Roc City Skatepark will also be closed.
You can check the city’s COVID-19 operations at any time through this link.
