Rochester students, teachers rally for state support

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Groups representing teachers facing massive layoffs in Rochester descended on the Capitol Tuesday to ask the state for help.

The Rochester Teacher’s Association left home early Tuesday morning for the state Capitol, along with students and union representatives. They’re asking the legislature for additional funding to help close a massive, multi-million dollar budget shortfall in the district.

Additionally, teachers want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fund $3.8 billion in foundation aid, the majority of which is owed to minority, low income students across the state.

The president of the Rochester teacher’s union said if the district doesn’t get additional funding, there could be more layoffs.

“Without the money, we’re not getting a proper education we need, so we’re going down there to recover, try to recover, money to get a better education,” Cassandra Dicks, first grade teacher who was laid off, said. “I am glad that I can still go into the schools and I can still reach out to kids, and I guess, help them in different ways like I’ve been doing. But I want to be able to see my students to the end.”

Rochester is asking the state to monitor the financial situation in the city and are awaiting the results of an audit that will look into the district’s spending history.