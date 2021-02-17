Rochester man wins $1M in Mountain Dew contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lots of people watched the Super Bowl for the commercials, but only one used that viewing to snag $1 million!

Mountain Dew challenged viewers to correctly count the exact number of Mountain Dew Major Melon bottles in their ad and tweet their guess. People had three chances, and Ryan DePaul, of Rochester, ended up the big winner on his very first guess.

“I knew it was coming, and my correct answer, if I’m not mistaken, was the first try — was my very first guess — which is mind blowing to me, but I’m watching and I’m counting as we are watching on TV, and then at one point, at the end of the commercial, a trunk opens and all these bottles fly out of it, so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, add 50 or so to it,'” DePaul said. “Well, then me and my roommate argued for a little bit over the different numbers we had, and we put it in, and I guess, I won that argument.”

DePaul said he plans to use the money to swap out his Flintstone car for new wheels, take a nice vacation once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, and save for retirement.