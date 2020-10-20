Fan who painted Ontario County house Bills-blue to feature in Pepsi billboards, commercial

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester-area Bills fan recently got back at his neighbor for flying a New York Jets flag by painting his house “Bills blue.”
Now, Michael Mansfield has his own Pepsi commercial and billboards in Rochester and Buffalo to give him a leg up in the rivalry.
Pepsi took note of the neighborly competition last month, and promised that if they got 1,000 retweets, Mansfield would get his own commercial. Naturally, Bills Mafia came through with over 2,600 retweets within hours.
The billboards will be located at these locations:
- I-490 E/O MT. READ BLVD (ROC. COLONIAL)
- Monroe Avenue @ Marshall Street
- LED Digital Billboards throughout Rochester
- I-190 @ 291 CHICAGO
A Pepsi commercial featuring Mansfield and his neighbor Eric, as well as Bills fan-favorite Stevie Johnson, will air during this weekend’s Bills vs. Jets game.
Check out the commercial here:
