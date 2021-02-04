Rite Aid opening new COVID-19 testing sites in New York

(NEWS10/WETM) — Starting Friday, Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New York and New Jersey.

The pharmacy chain is adding the following testing sites throughout the Capital Region, and some a little further afield:

1225 Western Avenue, Albany

1701 Route 9, Clifton Park

1483 Route 9, Clifton Park

124 Ridge Street, Glens Falls

172 North Main Street, Gloversville

1 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park

485 Broadway, Kingston

400 Chestnut Street, Oneonta

40 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie

3027 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

272 Hoosick Street, Troy

1924 Genesee Street, Utica

1604 Route 9, Wappingers Falls

Customers are required to preregister online in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4 to 17 may access testing with parental or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Like Rite Aid’s existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals aged 4 and up, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.