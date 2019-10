ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill that would allow people to use their own take home containers when dining out in New York State.

The Right to Refill bill would require restaurants and other food-related businesses to allow customers to bring reusable containers when buying a drink or taking home leftovers.

It’s in an effort to cut back on the use of plastic, paper and styrofoam containers.