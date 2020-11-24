Richard Amedure concedes 46th District Senate race to Michelle Hinchey

46TH DISTRICT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a tight race in the 46th State Senate District Republican challenger Richard Amedure has conceded. He congratulated Democratic challenger Michelle Hinchey on her win.

The tight race to fill a seat left vacant by Republican George Amedore came down to the absentee ballots. Amedure had said there weren’t enough votes to secure the seat.

Richard Amedure’s campaign released the following statement regarding the 46th District Senate race:

After tallying absentee votes in the 46th Senate district, the end result was unfortunately not what we had hoped for. This was a hard-fought campaign, and I want to thank everyone who supported me in this journey — from my staff and volunteers to each of those who contributed a piece of their lives, their fortune and their sacred honor.



I extend my best wishes to Michelle Hinchey as she steps into this role during a particularly challenging time for our state.

The 46th District is in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region, including all of Montgomery and Greene Counties, along with parts of Albany, Schenectady, and Ulster Counties.