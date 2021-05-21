Returning to the workplace: What can you expect?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Now that most restrictions are lifted in New York State, people may be heading back to the office for the first time after working from home for more than a year.

Centerstate CEO has been studying what employers have been doing and offering advice. The organization’s president, Rob Simpson, says we know one thing for sure: that workplaces as we know them are changing across the country.

There are specific trends they’re noticing in New York. Simpson said many employers are choosing to go with a hybrid model, having their employees come into the office only for part of the time.

“I know many employers have found that their productivity has increased as employees have worked from home. Others have told me that they feel like their workforce has not been as productive and they feel like they need to have people back in the office to collaborate,” Simpson said.