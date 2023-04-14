Patrick J. Hogan, a retired investigator with the New York State Police, died Thursday, April 13, after a long illness. (Photo: New York State Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrick J. Hogan, a retired investigator with the New York State Police, died Thursday, April 13, after a long illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Hogan spent 22 years with the state police, retiring in 2018.

Hogan was born in Troy and lived in North Greenbush for the past 25 years. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and Siena College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

He is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

In lieu of flowers, Hogan’s family asked that contributions be made in his memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Gifts may be made online or by mail to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.