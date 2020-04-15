Retail Council of New York launches website for small shops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In recent weeks, retail sales have seen a significant drop.

Small businesses like Uncle Sam’s All American Chocolate Factory are now turning to deliveries and online sales.

“We are running at about 50% of normal business. You get phone calls and you can take orders over the phone… or you can take the internet orders. Those help to bring it back up to about 50 or 55% of my normal businesses,” said Joe Suhrada, Owner of Uncle Sam’s All American Chocolate Factory.

To keep sales flowing for independent merchants, the Retail Council of New York State launched RetailNewYork.com.

The site offers shoppers an online directory of small businesses throughout the state. Local stores like Uncle Sam’s and The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza are also on the site.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: