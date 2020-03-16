Restaurants, bars and movie theaters will shut their doors at 8 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governors in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced that bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will have to shut their doors starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Essential businesses like gas stations and supermarkets can stay open after the 8 p.m. curfew. Other non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants can still offer take-out and delivery.

This is the latest step in an escalation to keep people from gathering in large groups and spreading the coronavirus.

