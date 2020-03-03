Researchers discuss marijuana reform at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York lawmakers grapple with marijuana legislation at the Capitol, researchers from the U.S. and Canada were in Albany Tuesday to discuss the public health and safety implications of marijuana reform.

The panel, hosted by the New York Academy of Medicine, presented research in an effort to clarify what legalization of cannabis in New York could look like. Dr. Daniel Bear came from Toronto for the discussion.

“The New York State Legislature is looking to legalize cannabis,” he said. “The legislators can learn about what the history of drug law enforcement is and also what other states in the U.S. and Canada are trying in terms of legalization.”

In his State of the State address, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about getting marijuana legalized this year. The Governor said New York wants to work with neighboring states on legalizing marijuana for adult use.

Opponents of the legalization effort have noted the lack of standardized test for impairment.

