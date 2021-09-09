Rescue Mission helping homeless in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — The Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization in Utica, has been helping the homeless for 130 years. The non-profit provides resources such as an addiction stabilization center, a 24-hour housing center, a food pantry, and a clothing center.

“One of the oldest organizations in the community and we provide services to the needy,” said Wendy Goetz, Executive Director of The Rescue Mission. “Before we start any of the paperwork or do anything, we say, ‘When was the last time you ate? Do you have dry socks and clean undergarments?’ And if they don’t, or if they have a need, then we provide them with those.”

In Utica, many of the homeless ask passing cars for donations, and there are signs in the area that urge people to give to a local charity instead. Goetz says there are ways that the community can still help panhandlers by giving them other resources: “I have a plastic bag with a toothbrush, tube of toothpaste, maybe some wipes, and a little thing of hand sanitizer, and maybe a granola bar,” she said. “So I might give that out to a panhandler.”

If you know someone who is struggling or if you want to donate, get involved directly at an organization like the Rescue Mission. “Of course you can donate funds to the mission at uticamission.org and it will go directly to help all of our programs,” said Goetz.