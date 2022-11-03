CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top republican candidates in New York were in Rensselaer County on Thursday for a Save Our State rally.

It was Rep. Lee Zeldin’s fifth rally in six days as he campaigns across the state during the last five days before Election Day. One of his big talking points was bail reform and the safe extraction of natural gas. The gubernatorial candidate spoke to supporters about firing current governor Kathy Hochul and taking back New York state.

Democrats held their rally in Albany on Wednesday.

Early voting in New York is currently underway and ends on Sunday, Nov. 6. The general election is on Nov. 8.